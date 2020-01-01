7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Wander more, be curious, and seek out your adventurous side with the Coyōté from My Bud Vase. The Coyōté Water Pipe was named "Top Bong" winner at the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards and features a super unique vase-style design with a deceptively clever, desert-like aesthetic. My Bud Vase water pipes help you enjoy your dry herbs while keeping the main purpose private. Simply turn the rubber grommet joint away from sight, place the included faux flower poker tool into the mouthpiece, and visiting guests will just assume you have a refined vase collection & tasteful home decor! The My Bud Vase Coyōté Bong has a voluminous bubble base with a classy straight neck that measures a sizeable 10” inches tall. The beaker-style base houses an included 1.5” male bowl slide that guides your smoke through water for effective filtration and cooling power each draw. The sand-like texture and matte-Aztec design wrapped around the base give the Coyote Water Pipe a rugged yet wise appearance. Handmade from thick porcelain materials just like a real flower vase, this bong was built to last. Snag the award-winning My Bud Vase "Coyōté" Water Pipe today and break free from the ordinary. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 My Bud Vase "Coyōté" Water Pipe Thick Porcelain Construction Sand-Like Texturing Matte Aztec Design Flared Mouthpiece 10” inches Tall Bubble Base 45° Joint Female Joint Fixed Downstem Rubber Grommet 1.5" Male Bowl Slide Vase-Style Beaker Bong Blends into Normal Scenery Faux Flower Poker Tool Included
Be the first to review this product.