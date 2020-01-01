Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$9.99MSRP
Keep your dry herb air-sealed and fresh in this cute little Evak Mini container by Prepara. Featuring an innovative valve system, the Evak Mini allows you to press the lid down deep into the container to firmly pack even small amounts of material. Meanwhile a twin valve system sucks out air for a sealed environment, keeping your material fresh, odor-proof, and easy to store. Constructed from high-grade glass and BPA-free plastic, the Evak Mini preserves the purity of your dry herb for as long as needed. It's extremely simple to use--just push the lid down, then pull it up. No buttons, no levers, just maximum freshness! Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Prepara Evak Container - Mini Innovative Dry Herb Storage Container Made from High-Grade Glass & BPA-Free Plastic Twin Valve System Maintains Freshness Preserves Flavors & Aromas Fits up to 6 FL Oz. Compact Design Airtight Seal Odor Proof Easy to Use Evak Mini Holds 6 oz | 0.75 cups | 177 ml Measures 4.4” x 2.63” x 5.2” inches
Be the first to review this product.