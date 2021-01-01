PrideBites Indestructible Weed Leaf Dog Toy
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Designed by CaliConnected in collaboration with PrideBites, this legendary dog toy boasts a super lightweight, yet practically indestructible design perfect for pups of all sizes and breeds. Popularized by a successful appearance on the TV series Shark Tank, the PrideBite is an award-winning dog toy built for both indoor and outdoor play. Whether you're playing tug of war with your labradoodle or fetch with your chihuahua, the PrideBite is built to last with 55 lbs of pull pressure that poses no limitations. The CaliConnected PrideBites Weed Leaf Dog Toy features a hard-to-reach mini squeaker tucked safely away on the inside that guarantees to grab the attention of any hard-to-please pup. This versatile design will even float in water allowing for both land and water play! The shape & styling of the PrideBites Weed Leaf Dog Toy was a no-brainer for our team here at CaliConnected, featuring a mix of light green and dark green colors with sewn-in details designed to leave you smiling with every use. The toy itself is shaped like a marijuana leaf with wavy edges, measuring 7.5” inches wide by 6” inches tall. Every PrideBites dog toy is finished with an all-black CaliConnected logo precision-stitched into the back of the toy. Extremely versatile, practically indestructible, and ultra-lightweight, the CaliConnected Weed Leaf Dog Toy is a sure bet to become a new favorite for both you and your best friend! Get Connected: Compatible with Dogs 🐶 PrideBites Weed Leaf Dog Toy Perfect for Dogs of all Sizes 55 lbs of Pull Pressure Machine Washable Versatile Design Floats in Water! 6” inches Tall 7.5” inches Wide Super Lightweight Indestructible Dog Toy Hard-to-Reach Squeaker Great Gift Idea for Stoners As Seen on T.V. (Shark Tank 2016) Official PrideBites x CaliConnected Collab
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.