The Pyptek Prometheus Nano Pipe is a modernized chillum-style glass pipe with an aircraft-grade anodized aluminum shell. Combining the stealth and portability of the familiar one-hitter design with the strength and smoke quality of the Pyptek Prometheus system, the 3" long Pyptek Prometheus Nano is an essential tool for enjoying big, flavorful rips on-the-go. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Borosilicate Glass Core Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Exoskeleton Pocket-friendly Durable Full Blast Direct Inhalation
