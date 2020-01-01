SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The Puffco Plus is a vape pen designed for concentrates that features a high-grade ceramic coil-less atomizer, and mouthpiece with an integrated loading tool. Created for on-the-go vaping, this sleek, pocket-friendly wax vaporizer pen offers temperature flexibility, ease-of-use, and clean-tasting rips. Easily toggle through 3 temperature settings (580F, 650F, 720F) optimized for standard vaping styles. The Puffco Plus transitions between small, flavorful clouds, and large rips with just a few clicks while rapid heating delivers vapor in mere seconds. Engineered for simplicity, quality, and portability, the Puffco Plus vaporizer is a popular choice among beginners and connoisseurs alike. The built-in loading tool on the opposite end of the Puffco Plus mouthpiece offers a convenient all-in-one experience, fashioned from 100% pure ceramic materials that won't alter the tastes of your concentrates. Simply unscrew the cap to reveal the ceramic dart, which protrudes from the interior of the mouthpiece. Load some concentrate into the coilless ceramic chamber, then screw the mouthpiece back on. When the mouthpiece is attached, the dart sits inside the chamber, ensuring that your wax concentrates are vaporized from all surfaces. Crafted for convenience, the Puffco Plus offers everything you need in one stylish & convenient vape pen. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Puffco Plus Wax Vaporizer Pen Ceramic Coilless Atomizer Built-in Loading Tool Rapid Heating Easy to Use Sesh Mode USB Charging Pocket-Friendly Vape Mouthpiece w. Ceramic Dart 3 Temp Settings (580F, 650F, 720F)
