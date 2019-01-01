About this product
A winning combination for golfers and connoisseurs, hit the green with the Pitch-N-Puff Combo Pack by Puffingtons. Designed to replicate the look and feel of a golf ball, the Bent Grass Ball Stash unscrews to reveal a dry herb compartment. Sized slightly smaller than an actual golf ball, you can keep the Bent Grass Ball Stash with your other balls and easily pick it out from the bunch. Carry this nifty novelty with you on the golf course or keep it at home for fun. Disguised as a golf tee with a gold-colored rim, the Puffingtons one hitter allows you to load up and take a puff on-the-go. Hide it in your golf bag and enjoy little rips on the course. Sized identically to a golf tee, no one can tell the difference. Both the Pitch N Puff pipe and Bent Grass Ball Stash are manufactured in the USA using high grade plastic. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Threaded Golf Ball Stash Mini Golf Tee Pipe Discreet Design Made in USA
