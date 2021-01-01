Pure Ratios 96-Hour CBD Patch (40mg CBD each)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$17.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
It’s difficult to find an easier way than the Pure Ratios 40mg Hemp Patch to provide your body with a healthy, hemp-derived CBD oil. Designed to provide your body with the highest quality proprietary cannabinoid extract over the course of 4 full days (96 hrs), the Pure Ratios CBD Patch is an ideal solution for workaholics who always forget to take their supplements and those who are tired of constantly re-applying lotions & balms. This adhesive transdermal patch is infused with phytonutrients that work effectively to reduce inflammation, thereby eliminating aching joints & muscle soreness. The Pure Ratios Hemp Patch was fashioned to be practically unnoticeable while in use and features a small, round & tan-colored design. The Pure Ratios 40mg Hemp Patch contains a considerably large amount of CBD. Most hemp oil tinctures that are designed for sublingual use will usually contain between 4mg-8mg of CBD per serving, as opposed to this Pure Ratios product that has 40mg CBD per patch. Each patch has an extended-release formula designed to last the entirety of 96 hours or 4 days, so it's recommended to save this patch for when your in need of an extra-strength product that will target a specific area as opposed to general CBD use for overall health & wellness. Instead, store this product in a cool, dry place until you’re ready to use it. The Pure Ratios Hemp Patch is hypoallergenic, all-natural, and certified non-GMO. Like all of our CBD products, the patch contains CBD oil derived from organic industrial-grown hemp plants with less than .3% THC, not enough to feel any intoxicating or psychoactive effects. A single patch will deliver a beneficial serving of essential oils, phytonutrients, and naturally occurring terpenes that support overall health & wellness. Give the Pure Ratios CBD patch a try with a single pack or save your hard-earned dough when you stock up on a convenient 5 pack! Get Connected: Pure Ratios CBD Hemp Extract Patch Phytocannabinoids: 40mg CBD each Pharmaceutical Grade Adhesive Topical/Transdermal Patch Reduces Inflammation Extra Strength CBD Natural Terpenes 96 Hours Relief Waterproof* Easy to Use Hypoallergenic Discreet Design Low Maintenance Certified Non-GMO Proudly Made in the USA Essential Oils & Phytonutrients Full-Spectrum CO2 Extracted Hemp Oil 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.