Another innovative pipe from the unrivaled Pyptek family, the Dreamroller Hand Pipe provides huge rips from a travel-friendly steamroller hand pipe design. Like its predecessors, the Dreamroller Steamroller comes fully protected by Pyptek’s unprecedented aircraft-grade aluminum exoskeleton and internal borosilicate glass parts for clean tasty rips on the move. A modern twist on the classic steamroller, the 5.5” inch Pyptek Dreamroller includes an “instant clear” feature that allows the user to clear the chamber with the simple push of button. This type of indestructible one-handed steamrollin’ action is perfect for hikers, urban explorers and festival goers alike. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Pyptek “Dreamroller” Steamroller Hand Pipe Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Shell Made with Anodized 6061 T-6 Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Replaceable Borosilicate Glass Pipe and Bowl 5.5” inches in Length Easy One-Handed Operation “Instant Clear” Carburetor Perfect for the Outdoors Wide Mouthpiece for Huge Rips Ember Blocking Filter Screen Extremely Durable Indestructible Exoskeleton Shock-Absorbing Silicone Gaskets Scientific Glass Steamroller Pipe Premium Borosilicate Glass Pieces Blown in Texas Aircraft Grade Aluminum Manufactured in Colorado Proudly Born & Raised in the USA
