Finally a pipe designed with clumsy butterfingers in mind. The extremely durable Pyptek Prometheus Titan is the perfect companion to take with you on life’s adventures and built like a tank to withstand ANYTHING you throw its way. This 7” inch clear borosilicate glass pipe offers the same robust tasteful rips associated with typical glass hand pipes but comes encased in an indestructible aerospace-grade aluminum exoskeleton with built-in shock absorbing rubber gaskets. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Pyptek Prometheus Titan Hand Pipe Aerospace-Grade Aluminum Shell Made with Anodized 6061 T-6 Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Replaceable Borosilicate Glass Pipe and Bowl 7” inches in Length Ember Blocking Filter Screen Portable Extremely Durable Indestructible Exoskeleton Shock-Absorbing Rubber Gaskets Scientific Glass Spoon Bowl Save-A-Bowl Rubber Band Included Made in the USA
