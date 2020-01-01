 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Randy’s Black Label Snaps - Alcohol Filled Cotton Swabs

by CaliConnected Online Headshop

About this product

The perfect tool for cleaning all those hard to reach places on your dirty bongs and glass pipes, Randy’s Black Label Snaps are the most revolutionary cleaning product the glass industry has seen in years. Each Black Label Snap is filled with high quality isopropyl alcohol that quickly removes stains & nasty residue buildup on your glass and contains two cotton swabs that can be used for scrubbing. Simply locate the swab containing a blue line and give it a swift “snap” in either direction to release the alcohol from the shaft (as seen in the video below). Hold the swab with the blue tip up to allow the alcohol to reach the bottom swab and your free to wipe down any surface you wish to clean before disposing. Randy’s Black Label Snaps work especially well on water pipe bowl pieces & downstems, quartz bangers & nails, hand pipes, bubblers, and handheld vaporizers too. They also work great on a multitude of everyday surfaces like laptop keyboards as well! Each pack of Randy’s Snaps include 24 cotton swabs within a hard shell container for safe storage. Get Connected: Randy’s Black Label Snaps 💨 Alcohol Filled Cotton Cleaning Swabs Made for Glass Bongs & Water Pipes Perfect for Hard to Reach Places Works on a Variety of Surfaces Removes Residue Buildup Two-In-One Tool Easy to Use Cleaning Accessory 24 Cotton Swabs per Pack Hard Shell Storage Container 2 x Absorbent Cotton Tips per Swab

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.