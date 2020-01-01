About this product

Create your own Path with the first of its kind, 2-in-1 Nectar Collector Vaporizer from Randy’s that doubles as a convenient 510-threaded battery for use with pre-filled cartridges! Randy’s Path is a multi-function vaporizer pen built to deliver smooth hits of your favorite wax concentrates no matter what form they come in. This electronic nectar collector works like any other honey collector or concentrate straw, except without the need for a torch! Simply dip the heated quartz tip into any desired wax or oil and draw from the opposite end. Your vapor will pass through the Path’s body and instantly produce flavorful & potent hits wherever life may take you. The Randy’s Path Vaporizer was built with versatility in mind, understanding that every person has their own wants, needs, and expectations from their smoking equipment. When equipped with the quartz tip, simply uncap your wax storage container and dab directly from within. Additionally, the Path has the added benefit of using 510 threaded connections, making it one of the most versatile concentrate vaporizers on the market. To use with pre-filled cartridges, just remove the quartz tip, screw in any standard size 510-threaded cartridge, and you’re ready for takeoff! You can choose your own path again by either hitting the vape mouthpiece or the cartridge mouthpiece to enjoy your favorite wax or CBD cartridges with ease. If the quartz tip ever needs replacing, you can unscrew the old tip from the device and attach a new one the same way you would add a cartridge. The Randy’s Path Vaporizer offers total control over the intensity of your vapor profiles using single button controls to toggle through the variable voltage heat settings. The 3 preset temperature settings (3.2v, 3.6v, 4.1v) make the Path great for vaporizing any number of concentrates at any viscosity, and are indicated by colored LED lights around the power button. Lower temperature settings, like the 3.2v, are best for flavor-savors or even beginners who might not enjoy blowing huge clouds of vapor right away. Higher temperatures such as the 4.1v, are powerful enough for even the most professional dabber. No matter what temperature you choose, the Randy’s Path is an excellent choice for elevating your dabbing experience to the next level. The Randy’s Path Vaporizer features an ergonomic body with a sleek black finish, providing the power to vape your waxes and oils without the need for a big bulky rig. This innovative vaporizer pen is the most simple and convenient way to dab, effectively eliminating the need for any loading, and doing away with the large, messy dab stations associated with wax concentrates. The Path is small enough to slide right into your pockets when on the go, and includes a durable cover that protects the quartz tip when not in use. Snag the award-winning, game-changing Randy’s Path Vaporizer today and start enjoying your concentrates with all the intensity of a dab rig, but with the reliable portability of a vaporizer pen. How to Use: To Turn On/Off: 5 Rapid Clicks To Change Heat Settings: 2 Rapid Clicks To Preheat Cartridges: 3 Rapid Clicks Full Battery: Blue Light Low Battery: 8 Red Flashes Get Connected: Randy’s Path Dual Function Vaporizer Pen Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Universal 510-Thread Vaporizer 🔋 Works w. Pre-Filled Cartridges Premium Quartz Crystal Tip Single Button Controls Dual Functionality Simple to Use 650mAh Battery Replaceable Parts Pocket-Friendly Design Electronic Nectar Collector Fits Industry Standard Tanks 3 Preset Temperature Settings Temperature Range: 650°-1200°F