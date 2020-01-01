Raw Rolling Machine 79mm with 3 Packs of Raw Classic Rolling Papers 1 1/4 Size
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
An old-school creation from your favorite brand of rolling papers, the Raw Bamboo Rolling Mat will roll your joints for you! This rolling mat is made of all-natural bamboo and extremely easy to use for creating the perfect joint with every roll. To use, simply place a Raw rolling paper with the glue strip facing upwards about 10 bamboo straws from the bottom. Then distribute your materials over the first 10 exposed straws, moisten the gummed edge of your rolling paper, and fold the bottom of the mat over your materials (not including the paper). Simply press & roll the Raw Bamboo Rolling Mat from bottom to top and enjoy the easiest, most natural way to roll a perfect joint! Get Connected: Raw® Bamboo Rolling Mat Made of Natural Bamboo Rolls Perfect Joints 3.5” inches Wide 5” inch Length Lightweight Easy to Use Authentic Raw Product Portable & Travel-Friendly Rolls Any Size up to 110mm
Be the first to review this product.