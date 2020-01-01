Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$15.99MSRP
A clutch pickup in your arsenal of rolling accessories, this RAWesome rolling tray will serve to keep your table clean while providing a hard & flat surface to roll your joints. RAW designed these trays to replicate the rolling trays of the 1960’s & 70’s, made of thick metal with a smooth coating on top. The Large RAW Classic Rolling Tray measures about 14” inches across and is about the size of a laptop, with ample room your your smoking supplies and equipped with rounded edges to prevent spillage. Styled with the Classic RAW Brand Rolling Paper decals, this simple yet effective smoking accessory will accentuate any room and makes a great gift for stoners. Whether your a fan of RAW Rolling Papers or some other brand, this time-tested rolling tray will serve you well for years to come. Get Connected: RAW Classic Large Metal Rolling Tray 💨 High Quality Metal with Smooth Finish Durable & Compact Build Large Surface Area Rounded Edges Collectors Item Great Gift Idea for Stoners RAW Classic Rolling Papers Logo Tray Measures 14” x 11” x 1.25” inches
Be the first to review this product.