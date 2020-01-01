 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Raw Daze Of The Week Large Metal Rolling Tray (14" x 11")

$17.99MSRP

About this product

Keep your weekly routine on track with the Raw Rolling Papers Daze Of The Week Metal Tray. Not only will this large metal rolling tray keep your weekly routine organized, but it will keep your rolling area clean & tidy as well! The Raw Daze of the Week Rolling Tray will easily fit all of your rolling accessories in one convenient place while still having room to roll your papers. Start your week the right way with some Raw 1¼ Cones & Raw Lean Cones, burn some Raw King Size & Peacemaker Cones to get you through the middle of the week, light up some Raw Emperador & Supernatural Cones to bring in the weekend, and bring in the party on Saturday with a giant Raw Challenge Cone. This iconic rolling tray has sufficient space to do it all and then some. Snag one today and always stay on schedule with the Raw Daze of the Week Large Metal Rolling Tray! Get Connected: Raw® Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray 💨 Made from High Quality Aluminum Curved Edges Prevent Spillage Large Flat Rolling Surface Smooth Top Coating Rounded Corners 14” inches Long 11” inches Wide 1.25” inches Tall Novelty Rolling Tray Great Gift for Stoners Raw Collector's Series Tray Authentic Raw Brand Product

About this brand

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.