Raw Rolling Tray
by Fat Ass Glass Company
$17.99MSRP
Keep your weekly routine on track with the Raw Rolling Papers Daze Of The Week Metal Tray. Not only will this large metal rolling tray keep your weekly routine organized, but it will keep your rolling area clean & tidy as well! The Raw Daze of the Week Rolling Tray will easily fit all of your rolling accessories in one convenient place while still having room to roll your papers. Start your week the right way with some Raw 1¼ Cones & Raw Lean Cones, burn some Raw King Size & Peacemaker Cones to get you through the middle of the week, light up some Raw Emperador & Supernatural Cones to bring in the weekend, and bring in the party on Saturday with a giant Raw Challenge Cone. This iconic rolling tray has sufficient space to do it all and then some. Snag one today and always stay on schedule with the Raw Daze of the Week Large Metal Rolling Tray! Get Connected: Raw® Daze Of The Week Rolling Tray 💨 Made from High Quality Aluminum Curved Edges Prevent Spillage Large Flat Rolling Surface Smooth Top Coating Rounded Corners 14” inches Long 11” inches Wide 1.25” inches Tall Novelty Rolling Tray Great Gift for Stoners Raw Collector's Series Tray Authentic Raw Brand Product
