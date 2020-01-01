MCrc PLEDGE KIT
by MR CANNABISrc / MCrc CANNABIS CATECHISM Handbook by Angi Perretti, Author / Publisher / Creator
It's always time to roll one up with the Raw Rolling Papers Wall Clock. Raw has developed a cult-like following from their unmatched quality & continued reliability of smokable paper products. Raw merchandise follows in that high quality tradition, allowing Raw enthusiasts to keep their passion for the best rolling papers on display at all times with an assortment of premium rolling accessories and dope home decor items. The Raw Wall Clock is a great way to liven up an otherwise dull bedroom or office, featuring a solid wood construction with two clock hands that resemble pre-rolled joint cones! The Raw Wall Clock uses a classic pre-rolled cone to indicate the hour while a king sized pre-rolled cone keeps track of your minutes so you'll never miss out on 4:20 again. Adorned with the Raw Rolling Papers Logo in the middle and “It's Always Time to Roll” across the bottom, rest assured that you'll always be in good hands when this clock is ticking. The Raw Rolling Papers Wall Clock operates off a single AA battery (not included) and has an easy to mount design on the backside for situating on any wall you please. Get Connected: Raw® Rolling Papers Wall Clock Pre-Rolled Cone Clock Hands Solid Wood Construction 12” inch Diameter Easy to Mount Great Gift for Stoners Authentic Raw® Product “It's Always Time to Roll” Decal Raw Natural Rolling Papers Logo Runs off 1 AA Battery (Not Included)
