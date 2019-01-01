About this product
The Rocket Grinder is a compact, multi-functional accessory with a built-in keychain making it easy to take anywhere. This innovative design combines a grinder, storage container and one-hitter into a single product. Constructed from stainless steel and leather, the Rocket Grinder it is as elegant as it is practical. Breaking it down, the top portion acts as a grinder. The middle section functions as an herbal container that is easily filled with the grinder above. Lastly, the bottom piece twists off and becomes a one-hitter. With that part removed, the ground herb can be funneled into a heating chamber or bowl. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Magnetic Connection Funnel Design Built-in Keychain Hidden One-Hitter
