Royale G
by Pre-Royale
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Featuring an ultrasonically cleansed, medical-grade anodized aluminum design and a tooth pattern engineered for maximum herb shreddage, this large 2-Piece Santa Cruz Shredder delivers finely ground dry herb with a few twists. A unique threading pattern, friction ring, and textured grip ensure easy grinding, while a simple two-piece design requires no explanation. For your convenience, the large Santa Cruz Shredder features a high-grade rare earth magnet in its lid for quick and easy snap-on closure. Made in the United States, the 2-piece Santa Cruz Shredder keeps you on the grind with a durable, intuitive & travel-friendly design. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Santa Cruz Shredder 2-Piece Grinder Medical-Grade Anodized Aluminum Friction Ring & Textured Grip Revolutionary Tooth Design 2¾" Diameter 2-Part Grinder Comfortable Grip Magnetic Closure System Made in the USA [California]
Be the first to review this product.