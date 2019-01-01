Sesh Supply “Aphrodite” Dab Rig - 12.5" Swiss Recycler w. Dual Propeller Percs
Named after the goddess of love with a design guaranteed to infatuate your friends, the Sesh Supply “Aphrodite” Dab Rig is the first of its kind, dual-spinning propellor perc Swiss-body water pipe. A full 12.5” inches to fall in love with, the Aphrodite Dab Rig features not one, but TWO stacked propellor percs for extra smooth dabs. Get Connected: Compatible with wax concentrates 🍯 Sesh Supply “Aphrodite” Recycler Dab Rig American Color Percs, Wrapped Lip & Base Double Stacked Kinetic Propeller Percs High Grade Borosilicate Glass 12.5” inches Tall Swiss Perc Body 14.5mm Male Joint Includes Dome & Nail Bent Neck Mouthpiece Fixed 90-Degree Downstem Thick, Scientific Glass Bong Gold & Black Sesh Supply Decal Proudly Designed in Savannah, GA
