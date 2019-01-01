Sesh Supply Cronus Swiss Recycler Water Pipe
$169.99MSRP
The Sesh Supply Cronus water pipe is the epitome of glorious glassware. The expertly shaped 13” Swiss recycler is designed like an elegant hourglass, further accentuating the functional propeller perc housed within the beaker bottom base. Watch the spinning propeller perc in action as it filters massive hits, only to be filtered again by the Swiss recyclers stacked above before reaching the bent neck mouthpiece. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Spinning Propeller Percolator Fab egg beaker bottom & top chamber with recycler Fixed downstem with 90 degree polished 14.5mm female joint Alien Green Color wrapped bottom, lip, and perc High Quality, Scientific Branded Glass Fits 14mm Male Bowl (Included) 13” Tall
