Sesh Supply “Hephaestus” Dab Rig Bubbler w. Swing Arm Attachment
$99.99MSRP
About this product
Getting its name from the Greek God of Fire Hephaestus, this Sesh Supply Swing Arm Mini Dab Rig is not your ordinary concentrate pipe. This 8” inch tall scientific glass rig comes fully loaded with a kinetic propeller perc downstem that spins, sidecar neck mouthpiece, and a swing bucket domeless nail attached to the body. The “Hephaestus” swing arm is designed to move in and out of the main chamber in order to protect your dab rig from excessive heat stress, hence the name. Get Connected: Compatible with wax concentrates 🍯 Sesh Supply “Hephaestus” Swing Arm Mini Dab Rig Kinetic Spinning Propeller Perc Sidecar Neck Mouthpiece 8” Inches Tall Domeless Design Swing Bucket Nail Faster Heat Up Times Protected from Heat Stress Sesh Supply Decaled Downstem Portable & Travel-Friendly Dab Rig High Quality, Scientific Glass Bubbler Rig Color Wrapped Base, Perc, Downstem & Neck Proudly Designed in the USA
