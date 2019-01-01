Sesh Supply Hercules Water Pipe, Square Base Beaker with Cube Perc
About this product
A mighty pipe with understated style, the 16” Sesh Supply Hercules Water Pipe is as strong as Hercules himself. This large square base beaker features an aesthetically pleasing yet very practical cube perculator and is topped off with an ice pinch for adding extra cubes. An 18.5mm female joint is ground to fit an included 18.5mm male bowl. The Hercules guarantees your monstrous hits will be cooled without sacrificing flavor from your herbs. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 16" Clear Borosilicate Glass Body Black and Gold Sesh Supply Decal 18.5mm Flower Bowl Included Geometric Cube Perc Ice Pinch
