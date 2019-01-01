UPC Platinum Percolated Straight Tube Water Pipe
Enjoy smooth filtered rips from this delightfully colored straight tube bong by UPC Glass. Made by hand in Los Angeles, California, the UPC Platinum Percolated Water Pipe features thick 38mm heavy wall tubing with pure platinum decals baked right into the glass. This straight tube bong is fully equipped with a removable diffuser downstem, color matching heavy bowl piece, your choice between one or two showerhead percolators, and a pinched glass ice catcher for icy cold hits. The UPC Platinum Percolated Water Pipe measures 14” inches tall with a single showerhead perc and a full 18” inches tall if you dare to go double. Get Connected: Compatible with dry herbs 🌿 UPC Platinum Percolated Straight Tube Water Pipe Premium Black & White Borosilicate Glass 38mm Heavy Wall Tubing Single Perc: 14” inches Tall Double Perc: 18” inches Tall 18mm-14mm Diffuser Downstem Showerhead Percolator Ice Pinch/ Ice Catcher Straight Neck 45-Degree Joint 14.5mm Female Joint Color Matching Heavy Bowl Piece Pure Platinum Precious Metal UPC Decal “California Handmade” Insignia on Base Super Thick Scientific Glass Bong Proudly Hand-Blown in the USA
