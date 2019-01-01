 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
$134.99MSRP

Enjoy smooth filtered rips from this delightfully colored straight tube bong by UPC Glass. Made by hand in Los Angeles, California, the UPC Platinum Percolated Water Pipe features thick 38mm heavy wall tubing with pure platinum decals baked right into the glass. This straight tube bong is fully equipped with a removable diffuser downstem, color matching heavy bowl piece, your choice between one or two showerhead percolators, and a pinched glass ice catcher for icy cold hits. The UPC Platinum Percolated Water Pipe measures 14” inches tall with a single showerhead perc and a full 18” inches tall if you dare to go double. Get Connected: Compatible with dry herbs 🌿 UPC Platinum Percolated Straight Tube Water Pipe Premium Black & White Borosilicate Glass 38mm Heavy Wall Tubing Single Perc: 14” inches Tall Double Perc: 18” inches Tall 18mm-14mm Diffuser Downstem Showerhead Percolator Ice Pinch/ Ice Catcher Straight Neck 45-Degree Joint 14.5mm Female Joint Color Matching Heavy Bowl Piece Pure Platinum Precious Metal UPC Decal “California Handmade” Insignia on Base Super Thick Scientific Glass Bong Proudly Hand-Blown in the USA

CaliConnected is an online headshop that aims to satisfy all of your smoking wants & needs in one convenient shopping experience. The company was founded by two marijuana connoisseurs with the vision to connect every customer with affordable hardware that can be proudly shown off. The CaliConnected name is all about the good vibes that are so closely associated with California, highlighted by the illegality & fun behind the counterculture movements of the 70’s through today’s libertarian acceptance and eventual legalization. What began as a wholesale operation in early 2017 for supplying brick & mortar smoke shops with cheap prices on high-quality bongs & vapes, quickly evolved into an elaborate online headshop offering those same budget-friendly savings to anyone of age with a computer or smartphone. Thanks to our industry background, we used our established relationships with major brand names and amassed an endless supply of inventory that make up our affordable collections of bongs & dab rigs, vaporizers & e-nails, high-quality CBD, and an extensive selection of smoking accessories. We also design and maintain an expanding line of “Kush Clothing” found within our “Lifted Lifestyle” collection, a curated selection of 420-friendly accessories for yourself, your pets & your home. At CaliConnected, customer service always comes first. We fulfill orders from California, Missouri, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida & Georgia. This vast disbursement of shipping locations allows us to provide free ground shipping on all US orders over $20 and an average turnaround time on delivery within 2-5 days! Our devoted Customer Care Team is based out of Pennsylvania, operating independently from the warehouses in order to provide our clients the fastest and most efficient help possible. Let us be your new connect and you too can get a taste of the sweet California Dream.