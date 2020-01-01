7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Continuing the success of their first collaboration, Famous Brandz has once again teamed up with Snoop Dogg to create the second generation of high performance water pipes in the “Pounds” collection. Multiple new designs with unheard of styling were released in early 2019, each named after iconic airports around the USA. The Snoop Dogg Pounds ATL Bong is no different. This 11” inch water pipe features a flared bubble base that houses an inline pendant percolator and leads your smoke to a straight neck mouthpiece. Functioning similarly to a showerhead perc, the ATL Bong’s inline perc will thoroughly filter your smoke for smooth rips of your dry herbs every use. Finished off with your choice of bold colored glass accents throughout the body, the Snoop Dogg Pounds ATL bong is as cool as the smoke it will provide. Welcome to Atlanta. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Snoop Dogg Pounds ATL Water Pipe Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab Thick Borosilicate Glass Bong 45° Fixed Diffuser Downstem Inline Pendant Percolator 11” inches Tall Straight Neck 14mm Female Joint 14mm Glass Bowl Piece Brightly Colored Accents 3.6” inch Flared Bubble Base Custom Collector's Box Included Snoop Dogg’s Signature & Pounds Decals
Be the first to review this product.