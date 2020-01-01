Tsunami Glass Microscope Rig
by Fat Ass Glass Company
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
LA to Chicago, anywhere you go. Chicago is home to the 3rd busiest airport in the US & 6th busiest in the world, making the Windy City the next stop for the second generation of Smoking Pounds glassware. Just like the Windy City, this compact & portable Water Pipe provides a whirlwind of diffusion for cooling your smoke to perfection. Designed by Famous Brandz in collaboration with renowned gangster rapper & entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, the CHI features a super distinct bubble chamber body with an angled straight neck mouthpiece that is guaranteed to stand out amongst your glass collection. The fixed downstem is equipped with an inline tire percolator that operates similarly to a showerhead perc for the ideal amount of filtration every rip. The Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Water Pipe includes a glass bowl piece, premium quartz banger, dab tool and carb cap—everything you will need to enjoy both dry herbs and wax concentrates. If you're more of a flavor savor, the CHI let’s you produce poppin’ clouds with a shorter air path between the bowl and mouthpiece that provides optimal flavor from your extracts. This dual compatible bong is topped off with the Smoking Pounds Fist Decal, choice of color-matching glass accents, and Snoop Dogg’s Signature on the neck for unmatched style at your many destinations. Designed with the true connoisseur in mind, you can't go wrong with the CHI. Take flight with the Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Water Pipe today and enjoy smooth rips & big clouds wherever life may take you. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs & Wax 🌿🍯 Snoop Dogg Pounds CHI Water Pipe Smoking Pounds by Famous Brandz Premium Borosilicate Glass Domed Bubble Chamber Extra Thick 4mm Quartz Showerhead Percolator Angled Straight Neck Flared Mouthpiece 4.25” inches Wide Fixed Downstem 7” inches Tall 45° Joint Bubble Base Modern Design Choice of Colors 14mm Female Joint 14mm Glass Bowl Piece 14mm Quartz Banger Nail Smoking Pounds Fist Decal Snoop Dogg Signature Decal Glass Dabber Tool & Carb Cap Thick Scientific Glass Beaker Bong Famous Brandz x Snoop Dogg Collab
Be the first to review this product.