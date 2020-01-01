Royale G
by Pre-Royale
$16.99MSRP
The Sweet Tooth "Fill 'er Up" Funnel Style Aluminum Grinder allows you to shred your dry herbs & tobacco while simultaneously dispensing directly into your chosen water pipe bowl piece or glass hand pipe. Unlike your typical grinder that houses a pollen screen and kief chamber at the base, the "Fill 'er Up" Aluminum Grinder dispenses the pollen evenly along with the rest of your herbs through the funnel cone at the bottom. This 2-piece grinder has a convenient pocket-friendly cap and easily fits into your pockets for on-the-go grinds. The "Fill 'er Up" Funnel Grinder arrives in your choice of color with an engraved Sweet Tooth logo on the top, while the travel cap and funnel fan on the inside come in random colors. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Sweet Tooth "Fill 'er Up" Funnel Grinder Anodized Aluminum Construction Funnel Style Dispenser Magnetic Top Lid Ergonomic Grip 2-Part Design Easy to Use 2” inches Tall 2” inches Wide Herb Pushing Fan See-Through Base Variety of Bright Colors Compact & Travel-Friendly Engraved Sweet Tooth Logo
