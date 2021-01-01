Tasty Cocoas CBD Chocolate Bars (10mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$19.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Perhaps the most delectable way to start enjoying the benefits of hemp, these CBD infused chocolate chunks are as delicious as they look and contain 10mg of CBD per piece. Part of the mouthwatering edibles line from Tasty Hemp Oil, Tasty Cocoas are handcrafted using industrial hemp oil with a naturally high CBD content. Each Tasty Cocoas box comes with 4 individually wrapped bite-sized pieces for a total of 40mg of CBD per box, available in either dark chocolate or dark mint chocolate flavors. Throughout the summer (and winter too depending on region), we ship Tasty Cocoas with cold packs so they stay chilled, intact, and ready to eat, the moment they are delivered. These CBD infused edibles are made in small batches to guarantee freshness and designed to be the most palatable way to deliver hemp-derived phytonutrients into your body. Tasty Cocoas Chocolate Chunks are a great choice for a number of reasons, mainly because savory dark chocolate effectively masks the taste of hemp oil without sacrificing any nutritional benefits. CBD infused edibles give you full mastery over portions and dosage too. If you're seeking a more discreet way to take your hemp oil, it doesn’t get much more inconspicuous than a piece of chocolate.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.