Tasty Drops 4 Pets: CBD for Cats (1oz, 200mg)
About this product
Tasty Drops 4 Pets features the same high-quality ingredients and benefits you see from the Tasty Drops brand for humans but instead designed with your furry four-legged friend in mind. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Cats is a full-spectrum herbal hemp supplement packed with phytonutrients that work to support and promote the overall wellness of your feline. If your cat suffers from joint pain, anxiety, or general stress from everyday pet life, this CBD oil will be your godsend. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Cats is a 1oz bottle of raw unflavored hemp oil containing 200mg of CBD. Cats seldom suffer from separation anxiety like their doggy counterparts, but they can be just as fearful of loud noises and new people. If you find your cat oftentimes hiding under your bed or other obscure places when new people are visiting your home, CBD could very well be the solution to reversing that behavior. Likewise, as your cat ages, the benefits of CBD have been shown to reduce inflammation and help manage the pain that comes with joint stress. Tasty Drops Hemp Oil for Cats was made to easily mix into the food from your pet’s normal diet and was designed specifically for cats using extra virgin olive oil to compliment their sensitive digestive system. Get Connected: Tasty Drops 4 Pets: CBD Hemp Oil for Cats 🐈 3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity & Potency Easily Mixes into Regular Cat Food* Treats Inflammation & Joint Pain Helps Manage Stress & Anxiety 200mg of Full-Spectrum CBD Raw Unflavored Hemp Oil Organic & All-Natural Built-In Dropper Cap 1oz. (30ml) Bottle Made in the USA
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
