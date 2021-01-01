Tasty Drops Hemp Oil Tincture (1oz, 1,000mg CBD)
About this product
Tasty Drops is revolutionizing the CBD game with what might very well be the best-tasting hemp oil available on the market. If you’ve tried other CBD hemp oil supplements in the past, you know firsthand that the taste can be hideous, much like eating a handful of dirt. For those who enjoy the raw earthy taste of CBD, the natural flavor will suit your needs. For the rest of us, the Berry, Spearmint, and Vanilla Tasty Drops have just the right amount of added natural flavors to suppress the taste of hemp and make it easier than ever to maintain a daily routine of CBD use. Tasty Drops is a proprietary hemp oil tincture made for sublingual use (under your tongue), with each batch handmade and lab-tested to guarantee a fresh & potent product every time. This CBD oil is formulated with full-spectrum phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa), cleanly extracted from industrial hemp plants, and left in its raw form. The resulting product is a strong concentration of CBD oil enhanced with synergistic terpenes from various plants such as hemp and clary sage. Terpenes make up a large class of organic compounds accountable for the unique smells, colors & palliative benefits of various plants. By combining terpenes with hemp's natural cannabinoids, Tasty Drops CBD Hemp Oil offers a powerful cooperative energy of phytonutrients that you won't find anyplace else. This Tasty Drops Hemp Oil Tincture contains an extra strength 1000mg of phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa) per 1oz bottle.
