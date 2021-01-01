Tasty Drops Hemp Oil Tincture (1oz, 500mg CBD)
It's all in the name--Tasty Drops aims to be the best-tasting hemp oil you’ll ever find. If you’ve tried other CBD hemp oil supplements in the past, you know firsthand that the taste can be overbearing, much like eating straight dirt and grass. For those who enjoy the raw earthy taste of CBD, the natural flavor is right up your alley. For the rest of us, the Berry, Spearmint and Vanilla Tasty Drops have just the right amount of added natural flavors to maintain an enjoyable, daily routine of CBD use. Tasty Drops is a proprietary hemp oil tincture made for sublingual use (under your tongue), with each batch handmade and lab-tested to guarantee a fresh & potent product every time. This CBD oil is formulated with full-spectrum phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa), cleanly extracted from industrial hemp plants, and left in its raw form. The resulting product is a strong concentration of CBD oil enhanced with synergistic terpenes from various plants such as hemp and clary sage. By combining terpenes with hemp's natural cannabinoids, Tasty Drops CBD Hemp Oil offers a powerful cooperative energy of phytonutrients that you won't find anyplace else. This Tasty Drops Hemp Oil Tincture contains 500mg of phytocannabinoids (CBD, CBDa) per 1oz bottle.
