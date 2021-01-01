Therabis Calm & Quiet CBD Powder for Dogs
About this product
Pets have a way of fixing our bad days. Now we can fix theirs thanks to Therabis Calm & Quiet CBD Powder for Dogs! Common stress inducers for pets include thunder, fireworks, car rides, and being alone. Therabis Calm & Quiet Powder was designed as an all-natural way to help dogs keep their cool in stressful situations. This powerful, whole-plant cannabinoid mix is paired with L-theanine to help keep dogs at their social and emotional best for healthier, happier companions. Therabis Calm & Quiet doses are pre-measured and ready to serve. Therabis would never discriminate and formulated this CBD treatment in different sizes for small, medium, and large dogs. Choose between a weekly supply with a 7-pack box, or a full month supply with a box containing 30 packets. Watch your dog go from stressed to serene in a wag of the tail with Therabis Calm & Quiet Powder.
About this brand
