Therapeutic Hemp Chocolate (2oz, 120mg CBD)
by CaliConnected Online HeadshopWrite a review
$14.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Chocolate is one of the most delightful and delicious ways to get CBD into your diet because, well, who doesn’t like chocolate!? The dedication to being natural and organic is the reason why customers love Therapeutic Hemp Chocolate. Therapeutic combines the integrity of honest ingredients with master craftsmanship to bring a consistent CBD chocolate treat that is always on-point. In your order, you will receive a box containing a resealable ziplock style package. Being able to reseal the package helps maintain freshness and makes it easier to travel with too. The package contains a beautiful artisan dark chocolate bar with 4 sections that break off with 30mg CBD per section, for a grand total of 120mg CBD per bar. Due to the potential heat in some warmer climates, we ship all of our CBD chocolates with a cold pack to ensure they do not melt during the shipping process. We are confident you will savor each bite of Therapeutic hemp chocolate for its rich flavor, potency, and ease of use.
About this brand
CaliConnected Online Headshop
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.