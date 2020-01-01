Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Keep your smoking materials fresh with these air-tight containers from TightVac. One push of a button creates a vacuum seal by pushing out any excess air surrounding the contents. This design extends the shelf life of your herbs by preventing them from drying out. The TightVac seal is water resistant and the container is constructed from polycarbonate for durability. You can fit up to 20 grams of medicinal dry herb in the .29L TightVac container. That’s more than twice as much its cousin, the .12L TightVac. This container keeps any dry herb strain fresh for up to a year, and acts as a discreet herb container for traveling. Available in 3 styles--Clear, Solid, and Tint--the TightVac preserves dry herb for as long as a year. The 2 way valve will release gas build-up over time without letting in oxygen, keeping herb fresh. Constructed from strong plastic, the TightVac can last up to 10 years if maintained properly. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 TightVac Container - .29 Liter Dry Herb Storage Solution Fits up to 20 grams of Material Maintains Freshness for a full Calendar Year Modern Design Strong & Durable Airtight & Water Resistant Preserves Flavors & Aromas Two-Way Valve System Push Button Seal ** Note: Lid colors are random. ** Instructions for Use: To open your TightVac container, simply hold the button on the cap and pull upwards. The button will release the valve, opening the vacuum seal. Pull the cap off the body while holding the button down and you may remove your dry herbs. To re-seal, just reverse the process and your herbs will once again be airtight and odor proof.
