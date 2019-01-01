About this product
The Famous Brandz Trailer Park Boys Authentic Water Pipe couples precision glasswork with an homage to the legendary trio from Sunnyvale Trailer Park. Embossed with a stamp of authentication that features the faces of Ricky, Bubbles, and Julian, the Famous Brandz TPB Authentic Water Pipe boasts an arched neck with a flared mouthpiece for easy hits, and an ergonomic silhouette that fits comfortably in hand. White accents and original Trailer Park Boys artwork make for a simple, elegant, and ironic look. Smoke sifts into purifying water through a 14mm ground glass bowl with a handy pinch-grip and an 18mm female slide. Perfect for passing around or keeping it to yourself, the Famous Brandz TPB Authentic Pipe offers quality the boys can stand by. Get Connected: Compatible with herbs 🌿 Trailer Park Boys Themed Arched Neck Flared Mouthpiece 18mm Female Slide 14mm Ground Glass Connection White Accents
