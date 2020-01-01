DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Yocan Hive 2.0 is an all-in-one portable vaporizer with a powerful box mod battery, magnetic connections and premium atomizers. Now equipped with variable voltage and dual compatibility for both wax concentrates & eliquid, the latest version of Yocan Hive places excellent vapor production in the palm of your hand. Simply swap out the included 510-threaded magnets onto your favorite pre-filled cartridges for an even easier way to enjoy the Yocan Hive 2.0 on the move. Get Connected: Yocan Hive 2.0 Wax & Oil Vaporizer 🍯💧 510-Threaded Vaporizer Battery 🔋 Works with Standard Pre-Filled Cartridges Quartz Rod Wax Atomizer E-Liquid Atomizer 650mAh Battery Variable Voltage 4” inches Tall LED Light Indicator Micro-USB Charging Compact Discreet Design Portable & Pocket-Friendly Window for Checking Oil Levels 2 x 510-Threaded Magnetic Connectors
Be the first to review this product.