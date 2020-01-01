SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The Yocan Magneto Vaporizer is an all-in-one wax pen with unique characteristics--it features no threading, only powerfully convenient magnetic connections with a built-in, non-stick concentrate jar. A functional coil cap (also magnetically connected) prevents waxy oils from leaking out of the Yocan Magneto vape, perfect for the adventure that is on-the-go vaping. The cap features a built-in dab tool so you don't have to carry any extra tools with you. The Yocan Magneto Vaporizer boasts an innovative multi-layered ceramic coil that delivers huge clouds and clean hits from your waxy oils. The Yocan Magneto Vaporizer is fitted with magnetic connection points between the atomizer tube and the battery, as well as on the coil cap that closes off the wax chamber. The Yocan Magneto Vaporizer simply snaps together or pulls apart--no screwing necessary--making for a seriously convenient experience that's unique to the Yocan Magneto. Loading and cleaning the atomizer is incredibly easy with the Yocan Magneto Vaporizer, making it ideal for vaping about town. Get Connected: Compatible with Wax Concentrates 🍯 Yocan Magneto Wax Vaporizer Pen Built-In Wax Container & Dab Tool Multi-layered Ceramic Atomizer Magnetic Attachments Sleek & Compact 1100mah Battery No Threading Easy to Clean
Be the first to review this product.