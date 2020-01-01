Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
By far the most popular and well-known rolling papers around, Zig Zag has been in business for over 130 years and perfected the art of making easy to roll, slow-burning papers. Zig Zag Orange 1¼ inch papers are the most popular style, a true classic that provides an easy rolling, no need to gum, slow & even burning experience. Zig Zag Rolling Papers are made in France using all-natural flax plant fibers that provide a durable, reliable strength with every roll. Each booklet of Zig Zag Orange 1.25” Rolling Papers contains 32 leaves, or papers, per pack. Give the Zig Zag Orange Rolling Papers a try today and experience for yourself a true legend in the rolling game. Get Connected: Compatible with Dry Herbs 🌿 Zig Zag Orange 1.25” Rolling Papers Made from Natural Flax Plant Fibers 100% Natural Arabic Gum 32 Papers per Pack Slow Burning Easy to Roll 78mm x 44mm 1.25” inch Length Our Most Popular Paper!
Be the first to review this product.