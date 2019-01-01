 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alpha Blue

by Califari

Califari Cannabis Flower Alpha Blue

Alpha Blue, aka Dream Diesel, is a high-flying sativa that combines Blue Dream and NYC Diesel and is a top placing cup winner known for it’s buds that are glazed with sugary trichomes and hues of deep red and violet. This batch was specially selected by Califari’s Chief Curator for its exemplary traits. Artist, Simon Haiduk, from Vancouver, Canada, depicts a lucid day dream that inspires harmony with Mother Nature. Visit Califari.com to learn more.

About this brand

It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana.  It’s in California.   It’s Califari.