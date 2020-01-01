 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Green Lantern is a mostly sativa strain whose undocumented history poses frustrations for genetic enthusiasts. While some rumors mark the 1960s as Green Lantern’s beginning, others tell us that Green Lantern is a newer strain that resulted from crossing Green Crack and White Rhino. Whatever its parentage may be, Green Lantern inherits mellow euphoric effects and a peppery pine aroma comparable to that of Jack Herer. Its aroma suggests the presence of caryophyllene and pinene, which are terpenes that fight inflammation and promote focus

It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana.  It’s in California.   It’s Califari.