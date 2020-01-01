Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
3.5 grams
$55.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Green Lantern is a mostly sativa strain whose undocumented history poses frustrations for genetic enthusiasts. While some rumors mark the 1960s as Green Lantern’s beginning, others tell us that Green Lantern is a newer strain that resulted from crossing Green Crack and White Rhino. Whatever its parentage may be, Green Lantern inherits mellow euphoric effects and a peppery pine aroma comparable to that of Jack Herer. Its aroma suggests the presence of caryophyllene and pinene, which are terpenes that fight inflammation and promote focus.