 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lemon Banana

Lemon Banana

by Califari

Write a review
Califari Cannabis Flower Lemon Banana

$40.00MSRP

About this product

Lemon Banana is a rare and perfectly balanced hybrid that is equal parts indica and sativa and is believed to be a descendant of Banana Kush. Califari’s Chief Curator has selected this batch of cannabis based on its amazing traits that will elevate you through the magic hour just like the floating fruity blimp from artist Timothy Teruo Watters, (TTW) who brings an inspired, woodblock style of art, to nature, traveling, Eastern philosophy, pop-culture and iconic personalities. He has crafted brilliant works from all spectrums of life, taking inspiration in every moment and elevating our mood into the golden hour, where we can rise above the clouds and float away. Visit Califari.com to learn more.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Califari Logo
It’s the farms of Humboldt and the surf of Malibu. It’s the Z-boys of Dog Town and the mountain bikes of Marin. It’s Jerry Garcia on Haight Ashbury, it’s Jim Morrison on Venice Beach. It’s Dr Dre straight outta Compton. It's The Dude. It’s the first medical marijuana state. It’s behind San Rafael High school at 420 in the afternoon. It’s Jack Herer, it’s Tommy Chong, it’s Carl Sagan, it’s Snoop and Cypress Hill. It’s weed, it’s wax, it’s crumble, it’s hash. It’s in blunts, it’s in joints it’s in brownies. it’s in vapes. it’s in marijuana.  It’s in California.   It’s Califari.