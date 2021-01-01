 Loading…

slice of calm™ drops 1200 mg CBD

by California Birthday

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

$39 A bigger slice. They say less is more, but sometimes more is more! 40 mg of CBD per dropper 1200 mg of CBD per bottle 1200 mg cbd - natural mint chocolate flavor - 1oz (30ml) bottle - 40 mg of CBD per dropper - made with broad spectrum hemp extract - non-detectable THC - made with MCT oil & natural flavors - all hemp grown and produced in the USA - 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing) - cruelty-free - vegan - non-GMO - gluten free - child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open - tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time Our mint chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It's about to get even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!

California Birthday offers US-grown hemp-based products to help you celebrate yourself as if every day was your birthday. One day out of 365 just isn’t enough to celebrate YOU! We are committed to clean living and have found, from our own experiences, that CBD has provided a natural remedy for many of our ailments. We were skeptical too. But the benefits were undeniable, and now, we want to share them with you. Look, we could’ve gone into the shoelace business, but this is more than just a business to us; it’s a passion project. And we’re passionate about helping others to live their best lives. We believe that when you feel good, you put good out into the world. Kind of like how you have to take care of yourself first before you can take care of others. You have to be your own biggest cheerleader in life, and we want this brand to help remind people of that. California Birthday is rooting for you and, of course, celebrating you. :)

