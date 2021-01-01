 Loading…

slumber party™ drops 300 mg CBD: 200 mg CBN

by California Birthday

$49 Skip the after party and go straight to the slumber party! When you are party-pooped and ready for your beauty sleep, slumber party is the perfect blend CBD & CBN to help you snooze. 10 mg of CBD / 6 mg of CBN per dropper 300 mg of CBD / 200 mg CBN per bottle - 3:2 CBD / CBN - 300 mg of cbd / 200 mg cbn per bottle - 1oz (30ml) bottle - natural mint chocolate flavor - 10 mg of CBD per serving - 6 mg of CBN per serving - made with broad spectrum hemp extract and CBN isolate - non-detectable THC - made with MCT oil & natural flavors - all hemp grown and produced in the USA - 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing) - cruelty Free - vegan - non-GMO - gluten Free - child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open - tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time Our Mint Chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It’s about to sound even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten-free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!

California Birthday offers US-grown hemp-based products to help you celebrate yourself as if every day was your birthday. One day out of 365 just isn’t enough to celebrate YOU! We are committed to clean living and have found, from our own experiences, that CBD has provided a natural remedy for many of our ailments. We were skeptical too. But the benefits were undeniable, and now, we want to share them with you. Look, we could’ve gone into the shoelace business, but this is more than just a business to us; it’s a passion project. And we’re passionate about helping others to live their best lives. We believe that when you feel good, you put good out into the world. Kind of like how you have to take care of yourself first before you can take care of others. You have to be your own biggest cheerleader in life, and we want this brand to help remind people of that. California Birthday is rooting for you and, of course, celebrating you. :)

