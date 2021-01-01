slumber party™ drops 300 mg CBD: 200 mg CBN
About this product
$49 Skip the after party and go straight to the slumber party! When you are party-pooped and ready for your beauty sleep, slumber party is the perfect blend CBD & CBN to help you snooze. 10 mg of CBD / 6 mg of CBN per dropper 300 mg of CBD / 200 mg CBN per bottle - 3:2 CBD / CBN - 300 mg of cbd / 200 mg cbn per bottle - 1oz (30ml) bottle - natural mint chocolate flavor - 10 mg of CBD per serving - 6 mg of CBN per serving - made with broad spectrum hemp extract and CBN isolate - non-detectable THC - made with MCT oil & natural flavors - all hemp grown and produced in the USA - 3rd party tested with Columbia Food Labs (full panel testing) - cruelty Free - vegan - non-GMO - gluten Free - child resistant dropper, you will need to push down and twist counterclockwise to open - tamper evident dropper cap that has a disconnecting ring when opened for the first time Our Mint Chocolate natural flavor is like sprawling out on a big comfy sofa with a huge piece of mint chocolate chip cake all to yourself. Sound good? It’s about to sound even better. Our special blend is an all-natural flavor extract that is food grade, kosher, vegan, gluten-free, and without all the calories of actual chocolate cake, so no need to bust out your sweatpants!
About this brand
