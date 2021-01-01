California Birthday offers US-grown hemp-based products to help you celebrate yourself as if every day was your birthday. One day out of 365 just isn’t enough to celebrate YOU! We are committed to clean living and have found, from our own experiences, that CBD has provided a natural remedy for many of our ailments. We were skeptical too. But the benefits were undeniable, and now, we want to share them with you. Look, we could’ve gone into the shoelace business, but this is more than just a business to us; it’s a passion project. And we’re passionate about helping others to live their best lives. We believe that when you feel good, you put good out into the world. Kind of like how you have to take care of yourself first before you can take care of others. You have to be your own biggest cheerleader in life, and we want this brand to help remind people of that. California Birthday is rooting for you and, of course, celebrating you. :)