Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our carefully selected and expertly trimmed, single-strain, SFV, and Platinum OG flower is grown on our own farms. They are the foundation of our entire product line and the reason you can expect a consistently superior experience each and every time you enjoy California Canna. One of our missions is to make superior products available to all consumers. • Hand-selected and trimmed from our best, premium farm-grown OG flower • Two convenient sizes for more flexible options • Inner glass jar helps keep product fresh
SFV OG by Cali Connection is a sativa-dominant hybrid that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.