At California Canna, We have a proud history of cultivating premium cannabis. As traditional OG legacy growers, we remain privately owned and dedicated to crafting distinctive cannabis products that are of the highest quality. Unlike other producers who experiments with different strains and blends, out flower and concentrates are single-strain specific and grown on our own farms, never purchased from an outside party. Our collaborative team of master growers have over five-decade of combined experience and the environmentally friendly farming techniques we use are designed to created minimal impact on the environment. Cultivated exclusively in the gentle coastal climate of our northern California Harvest Pacific Farms, Our products are 100% natural and crafted with nothing but premium cannabis flower. Our mission is to make superior products available to all consumers. _ _ _ _ Quality you can see and taste All of the flower in our products come straight from the farm to the products. From our top-shelf pre-rolls, eights, and quarters. We offer hand-selected and trimmed from our best, premium farm-grown OG Flower. All of our pre-rolls are single-strain one gram SFV or Platinum OG flower in each pre-roll. All of our products are packaged in custom boxes and glass to ensure Pre-Rolls Our Pre-Rolls are single stain, top shelf, 1 gram OG flower in each joint. Every crush-proof box contains five or our premium pre-rolls loaded with just pure flower no trim or cannabis crumbs. Each pre-roll is designed for an even, steady burn sure to deliver the best experience to everyone. Our Solo pre-rolls are expertly packed and finished by hand in conveniently packed in custom glass tubes. Our Strong long-burning pre-rolls are worth every cent. As soon as you spark one you will be delighted by our full flower pre-rolls. Flor De Cannabis Our carefully selected and expertly trimmed, single-strain, OG flower that is grown on our own farms. Our 1/8 and 1/4 ounce sizes include hand-selected single strain, premium farm-grown OG flower. We package all of our flower in a dark outer tube to protect from breakage, and light exposure that can affect the quality of the flower. The inner glass jar inside helps keep all of our products fresh. Concen Our pre-loaded glass, metal, and real wood cartridges contain perfectly balanced cannabis oil extracted from the same farm-grown, single-strain OG plants. We use a carefully monitored distillation process to ensure the consistency and smoothness with every puff. The African Redwood tip of our carts not only brings a look of refinement but also ensure a superior smoking experience.