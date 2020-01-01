Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Our premium pre-rolls are each loaded with a gram of our single strain Platinum OG flower. No trim or cannabis crumbs. Just pure, homegrown flowers from our farm. Expertly packed and finished by hand, each pre-roll is designed for an even, steady burn sure to deliver the best experience to everyone. Conveniently packaged in custom glass tubes, our pre-rolls stay fresh and undamaged. • 20%+ THC • A gram of single-strain, Platinum OG flower in each pre-roll • Beautiful high-end matte finished outer tube protects from breakage and exposure to light that can affect the quality of the contents.
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.