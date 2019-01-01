 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 750 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

750 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

by California CBD Club

Write a review
California CBD Club Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 750 mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil

About this product

Our CBD Hemp Oil is designed to offer many of the same medicinal benefits of medical marijuana without the intoxicating effects because our oil has no THC. Plus, unlike many other CBD oils on the market, our CBD is organically grown and distributed from a federally registered facility from right here in the United States. In addition, each batch of oil is carefully tested for quality and purity. Our CBD oil contains cannabinoids, flavanoids, terpenes and other molecules for maximum benefits. We extract from the most beneficial parts of the plant, including the flowers, leaves and stalk. Included in our bottle is not only full spectrum CBD oil, but pure hemp seed oil as our carrier oil. This oil is important because the seeds are packed with Omega fatty acids, which aid in absorption. Speaking of absorption, when taken under the tongue, this product has a bioavailability of almost 100%. When you try our product you will experience the difference first hand. Choose either our earthy natural flavor or choose our oil flavored with a touch of natural peppermint. Regardless of which oil you choose you can expect results, only nature can provide. Description: 750mg = 1oz bottle Ingredients: 750 mg each /pure full spectrum CBD oil (30mg per dropper / 25% CBD) Carrier oil/ Pure hemp seed oil

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

California CBD Club Logo
At California CBD Club, we are proud to say our products are manufactured in the United States at a facility in Miami, Florida. In addition, our cannabis is grown in Kentucky at one of the only federally registered facilities in the United States. Our manufacturing facility is inspected by the FDA. Our manufacturer is registered as a GMP. A GMP is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. Our primary CBD products are tested regularly by 3rd party lab testing to insure purity and quality, and available upon request at any time. Our premium CBD BioSkinCare products are produced in a PETA registered cruelty-free facility! We do NOT test on animals.