  5. Pink Starburst Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Pink Starburst Cartridge 0.5g

by California Dab Company

California Dab Company Concentrates Cartridges Pink Starburst Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Pink Starburst

Pink Starburst

Pink Starburst by Manali West is an ultra potent hybrid that smells like it sounds. This deep cross of (DJ Short’s Blueberry x Headband) x AJ Sour Diesel BX3 is a genetic layer cake of potency crossed for potency. The flavor is distinctly floral on the inhale, but reveals its candy-like sweetness on the exhale. Pink Starburst’s buzz combines tranquil, positivity-driven euphoria while remaining cognitively clear.  

About this brand

