Watermelon Cartridge 1g

by California Dab Company

About this product

Enjoy the smooth taste of summer with California Dab Company Watermelon THC Honey Stick. The extraction artists at CDC captured the fruity terpenes and powerful Indica stone of Watermelon to create this solvent-free THC distillate. Berry aromas abound with a puff or two of Watermelon, followed closely by a lethargic body stone and relaxed cerebral ease. Each cartridge is powered by basic 510-threaded batteries.

About this brand

