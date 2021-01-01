 Loading…

Hybrid

Zen

by California Dab Company

California Dab Company Cannabis Flower Zen

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

With a balanced ratio of THC and CBD, Zen is the great hybrid healer of stomach and digestive upsets. Zen’s breeders at CBD Seeds first crossed a Mexican Sativa with Afghani, and then added a calming Lavender hybrid to the mix. With an aromatic blend of sour berry and earthy notes, Zen delivers swift relief to appetite loss, nausea, anorexia, Crohn’s disease, and anxiety. Growers recommend cultivating Zen in a soil medium with a 10 week flowering time indoors.

