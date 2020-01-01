 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
SolarStorm 880™

by California Lightworks

The SolarStorm 880 is one of the most powerful LED grow lights on the market. It features 288 high flux bin OSRAM SSL LED emitters. The SolarStorm 880 also features a unique supplemental UV-B mode which is essential to develop higher potency harvest. The sun naturally contains large amounts of UVB. HID lights do not deliver any significant levels of UVB. No other LED grow light in the market covers the UVB spectrum because LED diodes are narrow band and focus their light in a narrow spectrum. SolarStorm employs unique T8 fluorescent UVB bulbs integrated into the fixture with a separate control. The UVB bulbs are typically turned on during final few weeks or “finishing” phase of the grow cycle to boost the potency of the final harvest.

We are dedicated to designing and manufacturing the best performing LED grow lights for the serious grower. All products are proudly manufactured in the USA.