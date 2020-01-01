🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
by SuperGreenLab
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
The SolarSystem 550 is a game changer in indoor and greenhouse lighting for horticulture. The SS 550 is compact and lightweight yet puts out more light than much larger LED grow lights and will replace a 600 watt HPS system. Powerful enough for veg or bloom, the SS 550 features fully programmable spectrum control with the optional Solarsystem Controller. Linked together in a series the SS 550 can cover any size grow area – large or small – while drastically cutting energy usage and eliminating the need to change bulbs – ever. The SS 550 features 50,000 hour rated LEDs and fans and a five-year warranty. Plug and play design with no external ballasts or ducting makes installation a simple one-person job. Small foot print limits the shadow effect in greenhouses but covers a large canopy area. High power output and low heat is perfect for large indoor grow operations. Time to replace older inefficient fixed spectrum lighting systems.
Be the first to review this product.