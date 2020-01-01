About this product

The SolarSystem 550 is a game changer in indoor and greenhouse lighting for horticulture. The SS 550 is compact and lightweight yet puts out more light than much larger LED grow lights and will replace a 600 watt HPS system. Powerful enough for veg or bloom, the SS 550 features fully programmable spectrum control with the optional Solarsystem Controller. Linked together in a series the SS 550 can cover any size grow area – large or small – while drastically cutting energy usage and eliminating the need to change bulbs – ever. The SS 550 features 50,000 hour rated LEDs and fans and a five-year warranty. Plug and play design with no external ballasts or ducting makes installation a simple one-person job. Small foot print limits the shadow effect in greenhouses but covers a large canopy area. High power output and low heat is perfect for large indoor grow operations. Time to replace older inefficient fixed spectrum lighting systems.