  5. SolarSystem 550™

SolarSystem 550™

by California Lightworks

California Lightworks Growing Grow Lights SolarSystem 550™

About this product

The SolarSystem 550 is a game changer in indoor and greenhouse lighting for horticulture. The SS 550 is compact and lightweight yet puts out more light than much larger LED grow lights and will replace a 600 watt HPS system. Powerful enough for veg or bloom, the SS 550 features fully programmable spectrum control with the optional Solarsystem Controller. Linked together in a series the SS 550 can cover any size grow area – large or small – while drastically cutting energy usage and eliminating the need to change bulbs – ever. The SS 550 features 50,000 hour rated LEDs and fans and a five-year warranty. Plug and play design with no external ballasts or ducting makes installation a simple one-person job. Small foot print limits the shadow effect in greenhouses but covers a large canopy area. High power output and low heat is perfect for large indoor grow operations. Time to replace older inefficient fixed spectrum lighting systems.

About this brand

California Lightworks Logo
We are dedicated to designing and manufacturing the best performing LED grow lights for the serious grower. All products are proudly manufactured in the USA.